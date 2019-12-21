Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,810.71 ($36.97).

Several brokerages have commented on RDSB. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

LON RDSB traded down GBX 39 ($0.51) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,233.50 ($29.38). 16,126,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,234.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,371.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

