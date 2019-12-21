Rupaya Market Cap Reaches $13,143.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $13,143.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupaya has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13,590.18 or 1.88531838 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025514 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,027,082 coins and its circulating supply is 60,841,118 coins. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.