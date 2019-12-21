Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,733,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the previous session’s volume of 1,646,801 shares.The stock last traded at $21.37 and had previously closed at $21.28.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

