Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SABR. TheStreet lowered Sabre from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Get Sabre alerts:

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 2,573,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.74. Sabre has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $379,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,355.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $480,604.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,939.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,334 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 389,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.