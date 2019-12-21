Safestore (LON:SAFE) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price objective lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAFE. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 726.67 ($9.56).
SAFE stock opened at GBX 801 ($10.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 738.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 669.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 496.40 ($6.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 794 ($10.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
