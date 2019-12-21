Safestore (LON:SAFE) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price objective lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAFE. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 726.67 ($9.56).

SAFE stock opened at GBX 801 ($10.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 738.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 669.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 496.40 ($6.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 794 ($10.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

