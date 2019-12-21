Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III Purchases 9,635 Shares

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $13,778.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,798.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.52 on Friday. Salem Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.74). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SALM. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.