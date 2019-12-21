salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $822,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $812,350.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total value of $802,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $788,600.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,580,100.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $802,500.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.65, for a total value of $813,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.75, for a total value of $808,750.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total transaction of $811,600.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,100.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $164.55 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $120.16 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.48, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,917,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.68.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

