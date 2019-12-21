SALT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $111,320.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. SALT has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $111,320.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Liqui and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SALT Token Profile

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Huobi, Liqui, Radar Relay, ABCC, Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

