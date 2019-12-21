Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.71 ($24.09).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €20.24 ($23.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 1-year high of €31.51 ($36.64). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.98.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

