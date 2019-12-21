Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €100.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.81 ($107.92).

SAN stock opened at €90.86 ($105.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.73. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

