SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €145.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €129.80 ($150.93).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP traded up €1.38 ($1.60) during trading on Friday, reaching €120.94 ($140.63). 5,887,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 1 year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 1 year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.96.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.