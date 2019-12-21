Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SCP stock traded down GBX 51.36 ($0.68) on Friday, hitting GBX 642 ($8.45). 235,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 582.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 537.50. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund has a one year low of GBX 5.72 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 672 ($8.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $227.02 million and a PE ratio of 183.43.

Get Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund alerts:

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund Company Profile

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.