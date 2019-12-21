Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SCP stock traded down GBX 51.36 ($0.68) on Friday, hitting GBX 642 ($8.45). 235,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 582.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 537.50. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund has a one year low of GBX 5.72 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 672 ($8.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $227.02 million and a PE ratio of 183.43.
Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund Company Profile
