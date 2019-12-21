Scotiabank Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$11.25

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

TSE CFX opened at C$8.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.87 million and a P/E ratio of 174.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$7.36 and a one year high of C$19.80.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$216.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

