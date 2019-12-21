SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.12, 532,865 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 245,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEAC shares. ValuEngine cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 630,446 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

