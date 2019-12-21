SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.12, 532,865 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 245,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEAC shares. ValuEngine cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.
About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.
