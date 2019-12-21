Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,876. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $122.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $2,348,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,348 shares of company stock worth $23,091,182. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

