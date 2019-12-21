Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS) shot up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 763,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 492% from the average session volume of 128,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.51 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

