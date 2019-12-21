Sessia (KICKS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Sessia has a market cap of $878,442.00 and $1.93 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002070 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sessia Token Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,894,292 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

