Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVTRF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas cut Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVTRF remained flat at $$29.58 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.