Silverway Tops One Day Volume of $3.65 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Silverway token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00008991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded 77.6% higher against the US dollar. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $64.52 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.02617501 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00550032 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

