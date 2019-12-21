Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 820,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 248,249 shares.The stock last traded at $78.33 and had previously closed at $77.78.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

