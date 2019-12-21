SingularityNET (AGI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $189,501.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Binance, Kucoin and DragonEX. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $189,501.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.01183911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026260 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119225 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Binance, Ethfinex, Tidex, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.