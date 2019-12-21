SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Upgraded to Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.50.

SITC has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point lowered SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of SITE Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.