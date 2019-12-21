Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Sky Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Sky Solar alerts:

SKYS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,429. Sky Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

Recommended Story: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.