Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

SND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 837,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 678,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 418,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 126,964 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 32.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,446. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.16.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

