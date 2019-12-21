smARTOFGIVING Market Capitalization Tops $112,307.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $112,307.00 and $1,309.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One smARTOFGIVING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,544,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,438,778 tokens. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

