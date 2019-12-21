Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $24.68 and $10.39. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $929,578.00 and approximately $203,104.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01184522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $51.55, $24.68, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $33.94, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

