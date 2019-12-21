SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.69

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.69 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 8307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

SMFKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

