Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.92

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 661658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several analysts recently commented on SCGLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 12.95%. Research analysts forecast that Societe Generale SA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

