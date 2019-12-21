SolGold (LON:SOLG) PT Lowered to GBX 70

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SOLG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get SolGold alerts:

Shares of LON:SOLG opened at GBX 19.10 ($0.25) on Tuesday. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.18 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.83. The company has a market cap of $367.35 million and a PE ratio of -10.61.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.