Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:SOFO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309. Sonic Foundry has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

