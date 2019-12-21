Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonos and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.60 and a beta of 1.62. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 770,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 245.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $16,102,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 153,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 230,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

