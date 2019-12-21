SophiaTX Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bit-Z and Hotbit. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $406,916.00 and approximately $16,097.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, Liquid, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

