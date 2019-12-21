SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 976,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

