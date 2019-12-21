SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.47

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4735 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

JNK traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.28. 6,365,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,410. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

