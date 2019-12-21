SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.47

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4735 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
JNK traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.28. 6,365,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,410. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.33.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
