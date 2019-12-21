SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:IBND)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

IBND stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 7,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,442. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

