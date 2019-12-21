SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:IBND)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
IBND stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 7,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,442. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
