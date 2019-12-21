SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0851 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.07.

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. 95,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,834. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

