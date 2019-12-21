SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4144 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.81. 656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $89.93.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.