SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.41

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.4058 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEMX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.30. 2,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $55.63 and a 12 month high of $66.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32.

