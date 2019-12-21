SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.00 (NYSEARCA:QUS)

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9993 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

QUS stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,026. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $95.05.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.