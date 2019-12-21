SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 367,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,275. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

