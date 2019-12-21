SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 367,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,275. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03.
