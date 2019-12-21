SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SPIB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,728,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $35.48.

