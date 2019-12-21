SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,142. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

