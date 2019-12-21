SPDR Solactive Canada ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.98 (NYSEARCA:ZCAN)

SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9823 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Solactive Canada ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 826. SPDR Solactive Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84.

