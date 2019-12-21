SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.792 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

SDY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. The company had a trading volume of 325,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $107.95.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

