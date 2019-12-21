SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.96

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9578 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 108,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $48.03.

