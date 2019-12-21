SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3049 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA FISR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

