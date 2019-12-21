Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,563.55

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,563.55 and traded as high as $2,942.00. Spectris shares last traded at $2,908.00, with a volume of 291,700 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXS. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Spectris to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Spectris to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,628 ($34.57).

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,726.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,565.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

