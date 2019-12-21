Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.85

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $10.52. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 1,554 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $201.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.10.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

