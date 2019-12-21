Spiking Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Spiking token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. During the last week, Spiking has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $797,808.00 and $1.25 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.41 or 0.06815645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

