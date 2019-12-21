Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan Sells 306 Shares

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Scott Morgan sold 2,105 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $308,361.45.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.96. 7,347,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $152.68.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Splunk from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Splunk by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

